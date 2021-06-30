ROCKTON—The Rockton Township Historical Society and the Macktown Living History Education Center have agreed to work more closely together to help each other and promote interest from the public.
Members of both groups met recently and talked about working together and how that can make positive changes for all.
“It’s a struggle to keep organizations open these days,” said Steve Pomahac, President of the Macktown Board of Directors.
While members of both groups have helped each other out in the past, they have decided to make a more concerted effort, especially in promotional ways.
“I think it’s a really great thing—publicizing each other’s events,” said Marilyn Mohring, President of the Rockton Township Historical Society.
“We are just thrilled to have bodies come and support us,” she said.
Of critical importance for the future is getting more youth and younger adults involved, members of both groups said.
“How do we keep these aging organizations open if we don’t get youth involved?” Pomahac said.
The idea is to work together, grow and expand, he said.
In the past, students have attended the Gathering event at Macktown in the spring. Students also have visited the historical society for research work or tours.
But sometimes, today’s students do not read cursive writing.
When they look at old documents or letters, they might take pictures of them on their cell phones, then take them back for discussion at school, said Linda Sonneson, Secretary of the RTHS.
Therein lies another challenge the group said. Young people today are into technology and there needs to be a way to incorporate technology into the educational offerings these sites offer, Pomahac said.
And he is not done with creating more partnerships, he said.
He has also been in contact with the Bushnell-Wheeler House Historical Society in South Beloit and the Roscoe Township Historical Society.
So far, the response from those groups has been positive, but their boards of directors still need to vote on it, he said.
Both Macktown and the society have much historical content to offer those who are interested in knowing about the local area, group members said.
Meanwhile, both Macktown and the RTHS are planning events.
At Macktown, the second Sunday of each month events are planned for example.
The next public event is set for Sunday, July 11 when the topic will be “The History of Gardens before 1850 at Macktown,” said Lucy Adrignola, Secretary of the Macktown Board.
Classes on various subjects also are held on Saturdays for which people can register.
Macktown also will host the Frenchmen’s Frolic in the fall when re-enactors will portray the days of the Revolutionary War.
The historical society is open from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on Saturdays. It is planning the next walking tour of downtown Rockton on July 21 in conjunction with the Rockton Preservation Commission. This time the focus will be on “Early Fire Fighting,” said Mary Anne Mathwich, society program director.
“In 1907, we lost a whole city block in downtown. After that, the village thought about how to handle fires,” Mathwich said.
For more information, visit the Macktown web site at: https://macktownlivinghistorycenter.com or the Rockton Township Historical Society at: https://rocktontownshiphistoricalsociety.com
The RTHS is located at 529 Green St. and the Macktown Living History Education Center is located at 2221 Freeport Road.