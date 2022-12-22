01STOCK_GUN
Buy Now

BELOIT- Two tragic cases in Rockford where children had access to unattended guns has caused local law enforcement officials to stress the importance of firearms safety.

On Nov. 20 Ellioth D. Lopez’s 6-year-old son accidentally discharged a firearm that was left unattended, resulting in his death. The incident occurred in the family’s residence in Rockford, Illinois. On Nov. 29. Lopez was charged with a felony offense of endangering the life/health of a child.