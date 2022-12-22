BELOIT- Two tragic cases in Rockford where children had access to unattended guns has caused local law enforcement officials to stress the importance of firearms safety.
On Nov. 20 Ellioth D. Lopez’s 6-year-old son accidentally discharged a firearm that was left unattended, resulting in his death. The incident occurred in the family’s residence in Rockford, Illinois. On Nov. 29. Lopez was charged with a felony offense of endangering the life/health of a child.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney office released the information about the case in late November.
According to the investigation Lopez left a loaded .45 caliber pistol unattended in his living room when he went to bed. The following morning, Lopez’s 6-year- old son was unsupervised when he located that loaded handgun. The gun was discharged in the son’s hands and resulted in the boy receiving a fatal injury.
On Dec. 4, another accidental discharge occurred in Rockford involving a 6-year-old child. The child reportedly accidentally discharged a firearm and the bullet hit a 28-year-old woman resulting in a non-fatal injury.
Khadijah Morris and Ashley Laures were both charged with endangering the life/health of a child.
Both incidents were investigated by the Rockford Police Department.
“Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has not seen similar incidents,” according to Cori Hillard, public information officer with the sheriff’s office.“Winnebago County does not see a lot of accidental shootings—maybe two to three a year and they are usually from not cleaning the gun safely.”
Local police departments were unable to provide the number of accidental discharges within the year due to the verification process of accidental discharges.
“We are unable to pull data and vet/verify that quickly,” explained Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “That information typically isn’t going to be available until after the data is vetted and verified for the FBI’s uniform crime reporting in March of the following year.”
Sayles was able to confirm that accidental shootings do occur in Beloit.
“Many of the accidental incidents we have with firearms have been due to improper storage of firearms and individuals using firearms in a negligent way, such as being intoxicated or not checking to see if the gun is loaded,” Sayles said.
In April of 2021, a 16-year-old Beloit male was charged with recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor following an accidental shooting where the youth was injured.
On Dec. 13, 2020, a 15-year-old was injured by gunfire in what Beloit police reported as an accidental shooting and may have been self-inflicted.
Other area law enforcement officials advocate for safe handling and storage of firearms.
“I would recommend that when purchasing a firearm, you ensure that additional gun safety measures are put in place,” said Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger. “Some firearms manufacturers include trigger locks with the purchase. Otherwise, a gun safe or lock box would be recommended for safety measures. We also offer free gun locks at the Rockton Police Department for our residents.”
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office recommends gun owners purchase or use gun safes to store firearms.
“Gun safes usually have a lock combination or key pad to be able to gain access,” Hillard said. “Gun cases usually come with a key that can be put somewhere safe. Guns should be stored unloaded, and securely locked out of sight or reach.”
The Town of Beloit has seen zero incidents of accidental shootings in 2022 and classified three shootings as accidental in the last five years, according to Emerson Tucker, Sergeant with the Town of Police Department.
“I’m not aware of any accidental shootings in South Beloit,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Even though both communities have not seen any recent accidental discharges of firearms, they still do what they can to prevent them by keeping the community informed.
“As far as safety tips, every firearms owner has the responsibility to get formally trained in the use of the firearm,” Truman said. “Every owner should lock their weapons up when not in use. It is also recommended that the weapon be unloaded and locked up.”
If a firearm is not locked up and handled by the owner, Tucker recommends the following guidelines:
While using or carrying a firearm we suggest the Four Fundamental Rules of Firearm Safety:
1. Assume all firearms are loaded
2. Never let the muzzle cross anything you are not willing to destroy
3. Keep your finger off the trigger and outside the the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot
4. Know your target and what is beyond it