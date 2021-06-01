PORTER TOWNSHIP—Two people are dead and a total of six people were injured following a crash on Monday afternoon in Porter Township in rural Rock County, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 4:33 p.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of West Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was northbound on Tuttle Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at West Highway 14, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The Trailblazer struck a Chevrolet Silverado that was eastbound on Highway 14.
The sheriff’s office said the Silverado had spun around and struck a power pole that snapped upon impact. The trailblazer continued northeast into a farm field and rolled before coming to a stop.
A male passenger in the Silverado was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male and female occupant of the Trailblazer were ejected from the vehicle, and the male was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The four other occupants of the Silverado, and the female that was ejected from the Trailblazer and the other male passenger in the Trailblazer were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The area near the crash was without power for “several hours” before crews made repairs, the sheriff’s office said.
Evansville police and fire, along with Janesville and Footville fire departments responded to the incident.