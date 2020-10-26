TOWN OF TURTLE - Two pedestrians sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were struck by a pickup truck as they crossed County Highway X in the Town of Turtle.
The incident occurred at about 7:25 p.m. when the eastbound truck hit the pedestrians in front of 5853 E. County Road X as they were crossing the road, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
The truck is described as a maroon or burgundy 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck. It may have sustained damage to the passenger side headlight area and passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock County Communications non-emergency number at 608-757-2244 or the Rock County Sheriff's tip line at 608-757-7911 or second shift patrol supervisor at 608-757-7917.