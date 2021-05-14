BELOIT — Police say they are continuing to investigate a triple shooting Thursday that left three teens injured.
On Friday morning, police said one of the teens has been treated and released from a hospital. The other two shooting victims remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The victims were all males, ages 16, 18 and 19. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue, near Switchtrack Alley.
Police are asking for the public's help and have not yet named any suspects. Officials said there is no threat to the public.
Anyone can offer information about the crime by calling the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463, or go online to www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
Since January of 2021, Beloit police have investigated one gun-related homicide and six other non-fatal shootings.