JANESVILLE—Two of the five Dewey Avenue shooting suspects have pleaded not guilty in the case following appearances in Rock County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Steve A. Brock, 23, and Raymond J. Gosha, 21, appeared separately by video conference from the Rock County jail before Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
Brock faces three charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater.
Gosha faces three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping as a repeater, resisting an officer as a repeater, possession with intent to deliver THC less than 200 grams as a repeater, possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater and possession of narcotic drugs as a repeater.
A 27-year-old Beloit woman and a 48-year-old Beloit man were injured by gunfire as a result of the Aug. 21 shooting, with the woman telling police she heard 38 to 48 gunshots.