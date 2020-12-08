BELOIT—Two projects are moving forward as Beloit could see a Popeyes restaurant and a Jiffy Lube facility at separate locations across the city, according to city planning documents.
The Beloit City Council referred conditional use permit applications for a Popeyes at 3030 Ford Street and Jiffy Lube at 2901 Milwaukee Road to the Beloit Plan Commission.
Both projects are expected to return to council for public hearings and possible action on Dec. 21.
The Popeyes proposal calls for a double drive through and restaurant component on a 0.72-acre property near the Holiday Inn Express.
Construction on the Popeyes could start in the spring and be completed by late summer of 2021, according to the conditional use permit proposal.
A 1.2-acre site would remain between the proposed Popeyes and Holiday Inn Express to allow for future development.
The application has been filed by MV Beloit LLC that is currently based out of Chicago.
The Jiffy Lube would be open from 8 a.m.—6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.—5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.—4 p.m., according to the application.
Construction on the site is expected to be complete by March of 2021.
The application has been filed by Knoxville, Tennessee-based developer M&W Development LLC.