BELOIT — Two finalists for fire chief of the Beloit Fire Department have been named by the Beloit Police and Fire Commission.
The candidates are current Beloit interim chief Daniel Pease and Crystal Lake, Illinois Fire Rescue Department Deputy Chief Christopher Olsen. A total of 23 people applied for the position.
The commission approved hiring search firm GovHR USA to aid in the selection process of candidates and was initially slowed down due to the holiday season and later COVID-19.
Pease joined BFD in March of 2018 from the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department, where he served as chief after spending 30 years in the department. Pease started his career as a first responder in 1987, working for 13 years at Northfield, Illinois Fire Rescue before joining Highland Park.
Olsen started in the fire service in 1989 as a paid on-call volunteer firefighter in Woodstock, Illinois before joining Crystal Lake in August of 1992.
The hiring process started in July of 2019 after former Chief Brad Liggett departed for the fire chief’s position in Freeport, Illinois.
Upcoming interviews for both candidates have not yet been set by the PFC.
