BELOIT — In a hanger at the Beloit Airport sits three aircraft, two of which are helicopters.
One of those helicopters was custom-built by Roscoe residents Brian Erickson and David McCurdy. The pair built the Safari 400 series helicopter in honor of the Bell 47 chopper made famous by the M.A.S.H. television series.
Erickson and McCurdy have both been certified airplane pilots for years, but they wanted a new challenge and that prompted them to seek out a custom-build helicopter. McCurdy is already a licensed helicopter operator, while Erickson has plans to complete his training soon.
“Flying a helicopter is completely different than flying a plane,” McCurdy said. “There are so many more variables you have to take into account. It’s more complicated than just putting it on auto pilot. You really have to be on top of your game and be prepared for anything. There’s more precision involved.”
The duo have poured over 800 hours of build time into the helicopter, with McCurdy having started construction and Erickson prodding him to get over the hump and finish.
“I told (Dave) to bring it over to my house and told him we needed to get it done,” Erickson said.
McCurdy is co-owner of Top Die Casting and Erickson owns Erickson Auto Parts. Thanks to access to some specialty tools at both businesses, they were able to customize aspects of the helicopter to improve the cosmetic appearance of the craft.
The chopper also has flames adorning all sides and it definitely stands out among the other helicopter and airplane at the hanger.
“We wanted something that would stand out,” Erickson said, referencing parts of the engine that were custom-made.
With years of flying experience, both men have faced emergencies while in the air. McCurdy had to conduct an emergency landing after a mechanical failure while flying in the Stateline Area in 2004. More recently, Erickson survived a plane crash in August of 2018 just south of the Beloit Airport.
But neither experience has kept the men away from the cockpit and in the air.
“You know, people have different passions and mine is flight,” Erickson said. “It didn’t stop me from getting back to it. You risk your life every day getting in your car. There’s risk in everything and this is an accepted risk.”
They hope to have the helicopter ready and certified in time for EAA’s AirVenture in Oshkosh to share the joys of flight with the public in July. In the meantime, the pair will have the chopper inspected to receive its flight-readiness approval from a federally-approved inspector.