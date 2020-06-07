BELOIT — Two Beloit men were shot on Sunday night in Beloit as police seek a suspect vehicle from the apparent drive-by shooting on Burton Street near Madison Road. 

At around 7:20 p.m., a 30-year-old and 38-year-old were both shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a dark-colored sedan with California license plates.

Anyone with information is asked by the department to call the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244 or submit an anonymous tip online via p3tips.com.

Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Tags