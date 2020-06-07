BELOIT — Two Beloit men were shot on Sunday night in Beloit as police seek a suspect vehicle from the apparent drive-by shooting on Burton Street near Madison Road.
At around 7:20 p.m., a 30-year-old and 38-year-old were both shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.
Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a dark-colored sedan with California license plates.
Anyone with information is asked by the department to call the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244 or submit an anonymous tip online via p3tips.com.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said more information will be shared as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.