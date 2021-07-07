JANESVILLE — Many unanswered questions remain about the March 2019 shooting death of Treron White, but Wednesday marked another step in the case as two men charged in the incident were sentenced in Rock County Circuit Court to lengthy prison terms, as the presiding judge in the case called the incident “senseless tragedy.”
White, 21, was fatally shot on March 11, 2019 in the 700 block of Elm Street as a bystander during a fight between one of his brothers and another teen that started following an altercation at Beloit Memorial High School.
Court testimony and court records show the shooting appeared to be fueled by past discontent between two families that grew steadily from a previous shooting in 2018, with the March 2019 incident capping off a reciprocal saga of violence and revenge.
No homicide charges were ever filed in the case, with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office noting the complicated aspects of the case and the chaotic nature of that fateful night on Elm Street.
In an ensuing investigation, Beloit police arrested Gregory A. Carter, 32, of Beloit, and Anthony L. Sims III, 28, of Rockford, and both men were found guilty of various charges at a four-day jury trial before Rock County Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory in April.
Carter was found guilty on one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety—use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, one count of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sims was found guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime—use of a dangerous weapon and not guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Wednesday, McCrory sentenced Carter to 10 years in prison with four years of post-release supervision for the recklessly endangering safety charge, along with concurrent sentences of two years in prison and two years supervision for the felony bail jumping charge and nine months in prison for the misdemeanor bail jumping charge.
Sims was sentenced to 10 years in prison and four years of post-release supervision.
Prior to sentencing, McCrory lamented the country’s growing problem with gun violence in a post-pandemic world, also noting the case hinged on two themes: senseless tragedy and senseless violence.
Witnesses at the scene interviewed by police said Carter was identified as the man who had pulled a gun and began firing, while Carter maintained his innocence throughout the entire court process. Sims was identified by witnesses as having organized the fight between the teenagers that spilled over into bloodshed.
Court records showed that Carter’s nephew was involved in a fight at the high school with one of White’s brothers before the second fight on Elm Street was organized.
“There were a number of adults who could have stopped this but didn’t,” McCrory said. “Encouraging high school kids to fight and bring guns to a fist fight shows a disregard for others’ personal safety and for public safety in general.”
Ahead of sentencing, Carter said people testifying against him were lying in court, saying that witnesses only identified him because they knew who he was while at the scene.
“No one deserved to die,” Carter said. “None of this should have happened.”
Sims accused the state of making he and Carter “look like the devil.”
“This situation should have never happened, period,” Sims said. “I am sorry.”
In response, McCrory castigated both defendants for their apparent lack of remorse in interviews with criminal justice staff during the pre-sentence investigation (PSI).
“Neither one of you expressed concerns for Treron in the PSI,” McCrory said. “You did today, but that is also slightly concerning to me.”
A handful of White’s immediate family spoke at Wednesday’s hearing, including his sisters and both of his parents.
“I am lost for words,” said Charon White, Treron’s father. “I feel like no one is going to get what they deserve…We lost a good one. I pray for y’all. I feel for y’all. We could have been cool. All of us.”
Treron’s mother, Tracy Brandenburg, said her son’s life was all about choices to improve the lives of his family.
“You guys chose to do what you did and I have to visit my son at a grave site,” Brandenburg said. “My chain is broken permanently.”
White was remembered by family as a caring, loving brother and son, someone who worked a steady job at McDonald’s to the point where he was able to buy his own car, along with someone who loved football and wrestling.
A motion for a mistrial filed on behalf of Carter was once again denied by McCrory on Wednesday. A restitution hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2 in Rock County Circuit Court.