TOWN OF AVON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of West Highway 81 and County Road T, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. when a Chevrolet Captiva that was northbound on County T reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an eastbound Infinity that on Highway 81.
The Captiva started on fire, but the 33-year-old driver from Illinois was able to get out of the vehicle. He sustained significant injuries, according to the news release.
The 63-year-old driver of the Infinity was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated. Both men were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
The Rock County and Green County sheriff’s offices, Brodhead Police Department, and Brodhead and Orfordville fire departments responded to the crash.