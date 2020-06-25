CLINTON - Two men died when the vehicle they were riding in hit a Union Pacific truck in Clinton on Thursday.
Clinton police were called to the crash scene on Milwaukee Road at Scot Drive at about 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
A Jeep was eastbound when it hit a legally parked Union Pacific truck on the roadway, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department.
Two Union Pacific employees were in the truck when the collision occurred. One was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries and refused treatment.
The two male occupants of the Jeep were declared deceased on the scene.
The names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family.
