JANESVILLE—Two men were arrested Saturday after one reportedly threatened a witness with a firearm after he was confronted about entering a neighbor’s garage.
Terry S. Foster, 35, of Madison, faces possible charges of disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. He also was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Daniel R. Thompson, 28, of Tomah, faces possible charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. He also was wanted for outstanding warrants.
Janesville police were called to the area of Glen Street and Columbus Circle at about 5:27 p.m. for a report of an armed subject, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
A witness said a subject got out of a vehicle that had been circling the area and he entered a neighbor’s open garage. The witness used his cell phone to take pictures of the subject and the vehicle. The subject then confronted the witness, displayed a handgun and broke the phone. The subject then fled on foot.
The subject later was apprehended by police.
The vehicle that was described in the incident later was found and it was discovered it have been reported stolen out of Plover, Wisconsin.