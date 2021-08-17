SOUTH BELOIT—Two juveniles were arrested following a family disturbance on Aug. 4 in the 200 block of South Moore Street, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded and found a “very chaotic scene” with around a half-dozen family members yelling at each other and at police, Police Chief Adam Truman said.
Two juveniles were arrested. During the incident, one of the juveniles kicked a responding officer several times, Truman said. A second juvenile then started to attempt to fight officers. Once detained, both juveniles began head butting and kicking window bars in the squad car.