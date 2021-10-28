TOWN OF BRADFORD - Two people died in a crash in the Town of Bradford Thursday morning.
The crash was reported at about 6:33 a.m. on U.S. Highway 14 west of State Highway 140, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation indicated a 57-year-old Janesville man was driving a 2011 GMC Acadia west on Highway 14 when he crossed the center line. His vehicle struck an eastbound 2014 GMC Sierra which was driven by a 74-year-old Janesville man. Both vehicles became disabled in the eastbound lane of of Highway 14 with both drivers trapped inside. Responding deputies were able to extricate both drivers but life saving measures were unsuccessful and both were pronounced deceased. The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification and will be released at a later time by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
A 2018 Cadillac XT5 driven by Joseph A. Heabler of Delavan was eastbound on Highway 14 behind the Acadia when he swerved to miss the original crash and entered the eastbound ditch. After entering the ditch, the airbags deployed and the vehicle became disabled. Heabler was not injured.
E USH 14 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours for investigation and towing and recovery operations and was re-opened shortly after 10 a.m.
The Rock County Sherriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, MD1, Janesville Fire/EMS, Clinton Fire/EMS, Rock County Highway Department and the Medical Examiners Office.