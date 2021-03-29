BELOIT — The next Beloit police chief will come from within Beloit Police Department as two high-ranking department supervisor have been selected as finalists by the Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC).
PFC President Ron Watson said Monday that the commission is set to interview Patrol Division Capt. Andre Sayles and Interim Chief Thomas Stigler for the chief’s position. The interviews will take place on Thursday, Watson said. In total, 35 people applied following a nationwide search by third-party search firm GovHR USA.
Ahead of the interviews, the PFC will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to review interview materials. In an effort to include the public in the process, Watson said the PFC will select a date to-be-determined for a virtual town hall-style event.
“The PFC anticipates making a final decision at a special meeting shortly after that virtual meeting,” Watson said.
The date of the special meeting to select a chief has not been selected as of Monday, Watson clarified.
The effort to find a new chief started last fall following the departure of former Chief David Zibolski to the chief’s position in Fargo, North Dakota.
The process to find a police chief has taken seven months which is still shorter than the nine months needed by the PFC to select a new fire chief. In the fire chief hiring process, the PFC ultimately named interim chief Daniel Pease the permanent chief following the lengthy search that was delayed due to the holidays and COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are nearly at the end of an admittedly lengthy process, but I’m excited that we have two great internal candidates who have continued to shine throughout,” Watson said.
Sayles has been with the Beloit Police Department since 2005, and has held several positions spanning tactical operations, training instructor and as a patrol officer in the department’s non-defunct drug and gang unit. In 2013 he was promoted to sergeant and later to Lieutenant of Community Outreach. Sayles created the department’s Explorer Program that engages with youth in the community, and serves as the department’s lead recruiter in finding future Beloit officers by visiting colleges across the country.
Stigler joined the department in March of 2018 as Captain of Patrol from the Milwaukee Police Department and was promoted to Inspector of the police department in January of 2020. During his time as inspector, Stigler oversaw department training operations and served as the second-highest ranking position in the department. Stigler started his career in law enforcement in 1985 before joining the Milwaukee Police Department in 1990. He served as a patrol officer before being promoted to the ranks of Detective, Lieutenant and Captain before coming to Beloit.