BELOIT—Incumbents Kevin Leavy and Regina Dunkin were reelected, while Kevin Day and Markese Terrell will be new new additions to the Beloit City Council following Tuesday’s election.
“Congratulations on everyone who ran for the election and thank you to my voters for believing in me enough to keep me on the council,” Leavy said following his election victory.
“I want to thank my supporters for believing in me and encouraging the work we are doing as a council,” Leavy said.
“The next step forward is to work with the new members and city staff to keep Beloit the best city we can make it,” Leavy said.
Leavy has been on the city council for 15 years and has held the presidential and vice president position throughout her tenure in the council.
Leavy obtained 1,992 votes.
He has been employed by Aramark for 20 years. While serving as the Food Service Director for Harvard School District.
“I am grateful to my family, friends, the voters, and the community. For trusting and reelecting me to the council I am passionate about our Beloit community. I look forward to continuing helping our city to grow and prosper. I want to congratulate the newly elected councilors. I anticipate serving with them for the next two years,” Dunkin explained.
Dunkin received 2,154 votes.
Dunkin was Beloit’s first female African American City Council President and Wisconsin’s first female African-American Chair of the Public Defender Board.
Dunkin held an election party at G5 Brewery, along with her supporters, friends and family.
One such person was Ashley Morse, who recently was named Rock County Judge by Gov. Tony Evers.
Newcomers Kevin Day, Markese Terrell and Genia Stevens sought after the seats as well.
Day has been working for Cooperate Contractions Inc for nine years, with a current position of Vice President of Business Development.
Day received 1,848 votes.
Terrell is a community activist for Beloit is known by the community for his volunteer work. This includes being a part of volunteering for Beloit’s youth boxing program.
“I grew up in Merrill Neighborhood and is one of the more neglected neighborhoods in Beloit, I wanted to make sure our voices were heard and they will be the city council,” Terrell explained.
“I will not be one of the politicians who disappears when they are elected, I will continue to advocate for at risk youth in our communities and to show our kids they can do anything,” Terrell said.
“I want to thank the students and staff at Merrill Elementary School for supporting me on my journey. I also want to thank Rojas Boxing Gym and Club Fun2Mental for what they do for the community,” Terrell said.
Terell received 1,980 votes.
Stevens has been a marketing strategist at Belwah Media for three years. She is also the founder and Executive Director of Rock County Jumpstart.
Stevens received 1,529 votes but was not elected to the council.
“I will be running again in next Beloit City Council election,” Stevens said.
“My wife and I ran a total non partisan campaign, and am proud of the work we accomplished,” Stevens said.
“I want to congratulate the newly elected candidates and thank everyone who came out to vote,” Stevens said.