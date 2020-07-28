BELOIT — Beloit police responded to two calls of possible gunfire in the city between July 24 and Monday night.

Between Friday and Sunday, a resident reported a possible bullet hole in the side of a house in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue, police said. Following an investigation, police found no other evidence of gunfire at the time.

At around 10:55 p.m. on Monday a home and a vehicle were reportedly struck by gunfire in the 500 block of Eighth Street. No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified following the incident, police said.

