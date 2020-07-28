BELOIT — Beloit police responded to two calls of possible gunfire in the city between July 24 and Monday night.
Between Friday and Sunday, a resident reported a possible bullet hole in the side of a house in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue, police said. Following an investigation, police found no other evidence of gunfire at the time.
At around 10:55 p.m. on Monday a home and a vehicle were reportedly struck by gunfire in the 500 block of Eighth Street. No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified following the incident, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.