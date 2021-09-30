JANESVILLE—Danny Person and Miranda Addison, have been hired by the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) to assist with the implementation of its new Wisconsin Pathways Home 2 (WPH2) and its Independent Living Grant programs.
Person is the Re-Entry Coach. He will be providing pre-release career and training services to those who are incarcerated in the Rock and Green County Jails. Once an individual is released, he will continue to provide services to help ensure the individual’s successful re-entry into the community and workforce.
Person most recently worked in manufacturing, where he was the Hose Assembly Lead for six-and-a-half years.
Addison is the new Outreach Coordinator for the WPH2 and Independent Living (IL) Programs in Grant, Iowa, Richland and Lafayette counties. In the IL Program, she will assist youth with career exploration, employment connections, and leadership development opportunities. She will also connect youth to high school completion programs, scholarships, funding for post-secondary education, and certifications and, supportive services for books, supplies, uniforms and other needs. She will coordinate the local Youth Advisory Council (YAC) meetings.
With WPH2, she will provide re-entry coaching to justice-involved individuals and will be providing pre-release career and training services to those who are incarcerated in the Grant County Jail and other DOC institutions, as necessary. Once an individual releases, she will continue to provide post-release services to help ensure the individual’s successful re-entry into the community and workforce. She graduated with an associate degree in Human Services and interned with Grant County Probation and Parole for year. She worked as a correctional officer at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility-Boscobel Prison, as security and a federal case manager for Rock Valley Community Programs, with the SWCAP Homeless Coalition, and as an Economic Support Specialist for Grant County Human Services.
Both individuals started their positions in September.