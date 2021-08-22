BELOIT—Two fair housing complaints will be investigated after a contract is executed between the City of Beloit and a private investigative firm, according to Beloit Housing Authority staff.
On Aug. 18, The Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) was set to hear a staff report regarding the pending contract between the city and Markley Investigations, but due to a lack of a quorum the meeting did not take place.
Deputy Community Development Director Teri Downing confirmed that the contract can be signed without EOC approval. She also noted the firm had worked previously with the city to investigate potential fair housing violations.
The contract is in the final stages of review and is pending signatures from the required city staff, including Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
Downing said the city is required to maintain a contract with a private investigator due to federal public housing policies, but said there’s no rule stipulating the duration or terms of a given contract. The contract is typically renewed every five years or as needed, she said.
“This would be the third contract with (Markley Investigations),” Downing said. “The contract would be for one year and renews every year unless there’s a termination agreement by either side to do so.”
Fair housing complaints submitted to the EOC are investigated by a third-party firm, with the investigator conducting discovery and an investigation into the alleged infractions. The investigator will then give a determination whether there is a cause to believe there was a violation of fair housing laws. That determination is followed by conciliation where a third-party facilitator helps both parties reach an agreement to remedy the complaint.
If conciliation is unsuccessful, a professional mediator will meet with each party to resolve the complaint. Cases that remain unresolved or on appeal will be heard by the EOC at a formal hearing.
Downing said to her knowledge the city has consistently relied on conciliation and the issue has not drawn out into formal hearings.
The nature of the most recent complaints is not currently known. Downing said that complaints are not made public until after a determination is made due to the EOC needing to remain impartial throughout the process should a formal hearing be needed.
All funds for the investigator are paid through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
The next regular EOC meeting is schedule for Oct. 20.