BELOIT — Two dogs were saved from an electrical house fire on Monday night at 1256 Division Street, according to the Beloit Fire Department .
Residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, a department Facebook post said.
The fire was in the living room and was extinguished quickly by fire crews. After the fire was out, an engine crew found two unconscious dogs on the first floor of the home.
The blaze caused approximately $30,000 in damages to property and contents of the home and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin is assisting residents who were displaced from the home.
Departments from Janesville, Town of Beloit, South Beloit, Harlem-Roscoe and Rockton assisted Beloit during the incident.
