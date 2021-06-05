BELOIT—Two dogs perished in a house fire in Beloit Saturday morning.
Firefighters from the Beloit Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Porter Avenue on Saturday morning, said Beloit Fire Department Capt. Dan Blaser.
When first responders arrived, smoke was showing from the second story of the house. It took about 25 minutes to extinguish the fire, Blaser said.
Two dogs died in the fire, while two other dogs were rescued. No human injuries were reported. Blaser said the residents were home at the time.
Blaser said firefighters believe the fire was caused by an appliance malfunction. An initial estimate placed the damages around $30,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Other fire department assisting included Janesville, the Town of Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe.