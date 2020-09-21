MILTON - Two people from Black River Falls died and a man from Muskego faces a possible charge of Operating While Intoxicated - third offense following a head-on crash in Milton Sunday.
A 68-year-old man and 90-year-old woman died in the crash that occurred at about 3:21 p.m. on County Road N near North Vogel Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Jason Zembroski of Muskego suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Initially the sheriff's office considered homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle charges against Zembroski, but after talking with the district attorney's office, only the OWI charge will be filed against him.
According to the news release, the 68-year-old Black River Falls man was westbound on County Road N when he drifted into the eastbound lane. He collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Zembroski.
A 43-year-old woman who was a passenger in Zembroski's vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.