Two Democrats are running in the Aug. 9 primary election for the office of Rock County Sheriff.
Current Sheriff Troy Knudson, will not seek another term as county sheriff. No Republican candidate has announced plans to run for sheriff, so the winner of the primary most likely will be the new sheriff.
Curtis Fell, of Beloit, and Troy Eggers of Edgerton, are running for the sheriff’s office.
Curtis N. Fell, 52, is a captain/law enforcement administrator with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. He leads the Support Services Bureau and is responsible for purchasing, vendor contract negotiations, information technology, fleet management, records, and oversight of the Emergency Management Bureau. He also serves as Range Master and SWAT Team Commander.
Education: Fell earned a master’s degree in Management from Cardinal Stritch University, a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and the Northwestern University Executive Management Program.
Family: He and his wife, Amy, have been married for 30 years, and they have three sons, one daughter-in-law, one granddaughter.
Issues facing Sheriff’s Office: Fell sees challenges facing both the Law Enforcement and Corrections divisions of the sheriff’s department, as well as challenges in the community.
In Law Enforcement Services, a big challenge is acquiring patrol vehicles for deputies. As people in the private sector have noticed The availability of vehicles for purchase has been reduced because of supply chain interruptions, and prices of vehicles have increased. The department has ordered nine Tahoe SUVs instead of the normal Dodge Charger vehicles with hopes they will be more available. Still, he is looking to emphasize maintenance and repairs for the existing vehicles to keep them running as the department waits for new vehicles.
In the Corrections division, the biggest challenge is staffing. Fell said there are 81 corrections officer position in Rock County and presently there are nine vacancies. This can cause increased costs in the area of overtime and can create staff fatigue for those working extra hours. He plans to work with human resources staff to make sure the county offers competitive wages, and he will work with community groups to spark interest in job opportunities at the sheriff’s office.
In the community, substance abuse is a problem that can negatively impact families and the community. Those struggling with addiction can resort to crime and violent behavior. He would work to make sure offenders are held accountable for their actions, and he would work to ensure there are treatment alternatives available to these individuals.
Candidate priorities: If elected Fell said he would review staffing levels and make sure vacancies are filled in a timely manner. He also would work to make sure employees feel their work is valuable.
“I believe it is important to create a workplace culture where employees feel valued and are encouraged to actively participate in establishing agency priorities,” Fell said.
He also said he would work to be visible in the community and maintain close contact with municipal police chiefs.
Troy Egger, 40, is Criminal Justice Program Administrator and Director of Law Enforcement Academies at Blackhawk Technical College.
Education: He earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a master’s degree in Training and Human Resource Development from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He also is a graduate of the Northwestern Center for Public Safety—School of Police Staff and Command.
Family: He has been married to his wife, Danielle, for 16 years. They have three children—Brayden 11, Forrest 9, and Madilyn 4.
Issues facing the Sheriff’s Office: Eggers said the budget is always going to be a challenge because the department always will be asked to do more with less. Eggers said he certainly does not want to create a bigger tax need/impact at the Sheriff’s Office, but he will be transparent and open about the budget process and he will work to be creative in staffing.
He said recruiting and hiring is going to be the biggest challenge in the next several years at the Sheriff’s Office. Research shows that approximately 40% of those working in law enforcement will reach retirement age in the next five to seven years, which means the department will be replacing a large number of experienced workers at every level.
To address this, Eggers said he would start internally and ensure that the current employees feel valued, supported, and respected. He said if you create a place where people want to work, the employees will be more effective on the job.
The starting pay of a correctional officer or deputy is very similar to that of workers at Amazon or Target, so why would one pick to work nights, weekends, and holidays, in a job where their personal safety is always at risk? It needs to be because they feel they are making an impact on the community, and they are valued members of an organization, Eggers said.
The other side of recruitment and retention is understanding what motivates people. Law enforcement is traditionally paramilitary, with rank and seniority many times meaning more than knowledge and experience. This is contrary to an effective working environment and a safer community. We have seen the paramilitary mindset have detrimental effects firsthand in the George Floyd murder case when a rookie officer expressed concern and the senior officer overruling him simply based on years of service. We need to create an organizational culture where employees are valued on their knowledge and own expertise, where employees are given autonomy and purpose, and where even the newest employee’s opinion and insight are a part of the discussion. Case study after case study shows this is the most effective work environment and regardless of the field, I believe it to be essential to an effective organization.
He said the best thing about creating an employee focused culture is it costs no money, but it can create improved employee productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. It simply takes good leadership, caring supervisors, and trust, he added.
Candidate priorities: “My priorities if elected include strengthening the relationships of the Sheriff’s Office with the community, our criminal justice partners, and the employees of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as ensuring the Sheriff’s Office has a mission, vision and values that will drive the actions of the employee to best serve the community,” Eggers said.
He said with better relationships, the department will be able to better address drugs and violent crime, by working together, sharing resources, and information, which are all essential to criminal investigations.
He said in speaking with area police chiefs, he has learned that the Sheriff’s Office has not done a great job in supporting and working together with the other agencies in the county. He said this is a detriment to community safety. He hopes to forge a better partnership with other agencies with the special investigations units that are vital to reducing drug and violent crime. He also wants to partner with nonprofits to make sure people have access to the services needed by the community, which will also have an impact on crime in the area.