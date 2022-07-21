01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF01 (copy)

The Rock County Jail has worked to ensure safety measures are followed regarding COVID-19 and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.

 APG file photo

Two Democrats are running in the Aug. 9 primary election for the office of Rock County Sheriff.

Current Sheriff Troy Knudson, will not seek another term as county sheriff. No Republican candidate has announced plans to run for sheriff, so the winner of the primary most likely will be the new sheriff.