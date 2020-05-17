BELOIT — Two people were found dead and two others injured after an hours-long armed standoff Sunday at a Rockford hotel.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the Super 8 motel at 7646 Colosseum Drive in Rockford for a report of shots fired.
O'Shea said a suspect had barricaded himself inside a hotel room and exchanged gunfire with officers. Officers made a forced entry into the hotel and found the suspect dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police also found two women who had received non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals. A male victim was found deceased from gunshot injuries.
O'Shea said police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic issue. The deceased male suspect is not from the Rockford area.
The Rockford Police Department posted updates on social media throughout the night and early morning, until it announced at 6:44 a.m. that the suspect was found deceased.
O'Shea said no police officers received injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
