MAGNOLIA TOWNSHIP – A Janesville man and a Beloit woman died in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon at State Highway 104 and Dunphy Road in Magnolia Township, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Albert H. Kath, III, 67, of Janesville, and Tammy S. Northrup, 57, of Beloit, were pronouned dead at the scene of the crash.
The crash was reported at 4:08 p.m. A northbound pickup truck on Highway 104, driven by a 40-year-old Evansville man, stopped while attempting to turn west on Dunphy Road.
A motorcycle, driven by Kath with Northrup as a passenger, also was northbound and hit the rear of the pickup truck as it began to turn. Kath and Northrup were ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the pickup was uninjured. The crash that remains under investigation.