MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—A double fatal vehicle crash was reported on May 27 in Machesney Park, Illinois, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities from the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded at around 8 p.m. to the 9900 block of North Alpine Road. A GMC Yukon SUV and a semi-truck collided and the SUV driver and a passenger were pinned under the truck trailer. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates the semi was exiting a business when it was struck by the northbound SUV. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.