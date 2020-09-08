BELOIT - After two employees of Beloit College tested positive for COVID-19, the college is asking those on campus to cooperate with contact tracing efforts.
The contact tracing is being conducted to identify and test people who have had contact with the employees who tested positive for the virus. Anyone contacted by contact tracers or officials from the Rock County Health Department is asked to cooperate by providing information or cooperate with requests to isolate.
Last week two Beloit College students were identified as testing positive for COVID-19 before they arrived on campus. They were identified through the college's policy of having students provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 before the new school year.
The college also has initiated a weekly mandatory test of approximately 20% of the student population to detect any COVID-19 cases.