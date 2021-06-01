OWEN TOWNSHIP, Ill.—A 2-year-old child was among four injured in a crash at the intersection of North Main and Gleasman Road in Owen Township on May 28, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
Emergency crews responded at around 7 p.m. and found a head-on collision involving two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on North Main.
The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded and transported two adults to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. A 2-year-old child was flown to Madison for treatment of serious injuries. Another child sustained minor injuries in the crash. During the preliminary investigation deputies determined that the southbound vehicle veered into the path of the northbound vehicle.