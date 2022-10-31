ROCKFORD—Two candidates will be seeking the office of Winnebago County Coroner in the Nov. 8 general election and both candidates have said they wish to restore integrity and trust in the office.
Jennifer Muraski is the Republican candidate for county coroner and Tony Gasparini is the Democrat running for the office.
Muraski was hired in March as the operations director of the coroners office after former coroner, Bill Hintz, was placed on leave due to charges of theft and misconduct in office were filed. On Aug. 11, she was appointed as coroner by the county after Hintz officially resigned as coroner.
Muraski has been in the mortuary business for 27 years and has experience in assisting families who have lost loved ones. She has worked for Olson Funeral and Cremation, Muraski Monument Company and Adept Funeral Staffing Solutions.
She is executive director of Safer Citizens, Winnebago County, which is a group dedicated to public safety.
Tony Gasparini is the owner of Tony Gasparini Funerals, a local funeral home. He also works for the Cremation Society of Illinois. He previously served as Second Ward Alderman in Rockford.
He was raised in Rockford and was a teacher in the Rockford school district. He volunteered at the Red Cross Homeless Shelter and for other local organizations.
According to his website, Gasparini said he is a strong advocate for justice and will make sure every case handled by the coroner’s office is thoroughly investigated. He said he will be transparent as county coroner and he wants to educate the public about the office.