TOWN OF AVON — Two people were rescued from the Sugar River near the Town of Avon on Saturday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Water rescue teams were dispatched to the area of West Carroll Road and West Bradherm Road at about 8:50 p.m. for a report of two people struggling in the Sugar River.
Winnebago County, Illinois emergency dispatch advised Rock County authorities that a person was clinging to a kayak and another was clinging to an inflatable tube.
A Loves Park, Illinois man and Lake in the Hills woman were located in the river and were rescued, the sheriff’s office said. They received minor injuries.
The Town of Beloit Fire Department, Orfordville Fire Department and
Brodhead Fire Department also responded to the incident. The Rock County Water Rescue team and Drone Team responded to the rescue effort.