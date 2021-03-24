MADISON—Two bills authored by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, are headed to Gov. Tony Evers for final approval after clearing the State Legislature.
Senate Bill 79 requires the University of Wisconsin System to recognize and reward time spent by state integrated specialists teaching Wisconsin farmers in the same way other faculty are evaluated for teaching in a classroom. The bill was co-authored with Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Senate Bill 110 removes the limit on the number of schools a student can apply to under open enrollment only for applications to virtual charter schools. The bill was co-authored with Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan.