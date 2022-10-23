Candidates for the 45th Assembly District, Republican Jeff Klett and Democrat Clinton Anderson, met on Thursday during their second candidate forum in Beloit. This forum was hosted by Rock County First.
BELOIT- Candidates for the 45th Assembly District—Democrat Clinton Anderson and Republican Jeff Klett—discussed school choice, youth gender identity and tax reform during the second candidate forum in Beloit on Thursday.
The forum, held at the Banquet Room at 141 Roosevelt Ave., was hosted by Rock County First and the moderator was Leslie Hubert from Rock County First.
School choice was a topic where the candidates differed.
“I am a big proponent of school choice,” Klett said. “Statistics show that private and charter schools perform better than public schools.”
Klett said charter schools should get the same amount of funding as traditional public schools.
“I don’t think we should expand further on school choice,” Anderson said. “Expanding education revenue into multiple streams will only make things tougher and tougher.”
Anderson proposed increasing funds by the amount of pupils within the school districts.
Gender identity among young people was another topic at the forum.
“When someone comes out it is a tough thing,” Anderson said. “I believe a child should be able to identify however they feel comfortable with at school.”
Klett was a strong proponent of letting the parents in on how the child is being identified at school.
“The public has the right to know what’s going on in public school with their child,” Klett said. “Parents should have the right to say how their child is treated at school.”
Tax reform was another controversial topic at the forum.
“I have been a supporter of the flat tax plan in the past. More research is needed to find a new tax reform plan,” Klett said. “Anything we can do to reduce taxes is the way to go.”
Anderson thinks the focus should be on relieving the middle class tax burden.
“I agree with middle class tax reform,” Anderson said. “Relieving middle class taxes would benefit the economy because they are the biggest contributors to it.”
Anderson and Klett both have lived in Beloit and have given back to the community.
Anderson first attempted to run for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2016. He unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, in the 31st Assembly District.
Anderson graduated from UW-Whitewater earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Anderson has been a part of the Beloit City Council since 2017 and is a former city council president. He currently works as a Youth Support Specialist at Professional Services Group in Janesville.
Klett is a former president of the Beloit Economic Development Corporation and president of the Beloit School District Board of Education.
Klett also served in other prominent positions throughout the community over the years including vice president of the Beloit Snappers, president of the Beloit Aquatic Swim Team, president of the Rockford Gymnastic Booster Club and president of the Wisconsin Association of Health Underwriters. He also coached Cub Scout softball and Little League baseball in Beloit.
The 45th District Assembly seat will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. The seat currently is held by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who is running for the District 16 Wisconsin Senate seat.