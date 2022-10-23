Anderson and Klett
 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Candidates for the 45th Assembly District—Democrat Clinton Anderson and Republican Jeff Klett—discussed school choice, youth gender identity and tax reform during the second candidate forum in Beloit on Thursday.

The forum, held at the Banquet Room at 141 Roosevelt Ave., was hosted by Rock County First and the moderator was Leslie Hubert from Rock County First.