TOWN OF ROCK — Two Beloit men who were swimming in a pond in the Town of Rock Saturday afternoon drowned, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched at 2:37 p.m. to a small pond off South Indian Lake Drive in Rock Township for a report of two subjects in distress.
The men, ages 22 and 23, had been swimming in the water and went under, the sheriff's office said. The Town of Beloit Police Department and Janesville Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Life saving actions were performed when the men were recovered from the pond. They were taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating.
