TOWN OF ROCK — Two Beloit men died Saturday afternoon in an accidental drowning incident, Rock County Sheriff's officials say.
According to a press release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 2:37 p.m. to a small pond off South Indian Lake Drive in Rock Township for a report of two subjects in distress.
Both men, ages 22 and 23, had been swimming in the water and went under, the sheriff's office said.
The Town of Beloit Police Department and Janesville Fire Department also responded to the scene.
First responders recovered the two men from the water and gave life saving measures. Both men were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Authorities said preliminary evidence and witness statements indicated the men's drowning deaths were an accident.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.