BELOIT — Two Beloit men face charges for their alleged roles in a May 31 fight that occurred outside a Beloit bar in the 100 block of Dearborn Drive, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A 16-year-old victim reported to police that he was assaulted by two men, saying the men had punched him multiple times in the parking lot of the bar.
When police arrived on scene, officers had to pull the suspects off the victim to stop the fight, the complaint said.
Oswaldo J. Ramirez, 27, is charged with disorderly conduct, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct and Davonte M. Lindsey, 24, is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child.