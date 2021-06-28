BELOIT - No injuries were reported over the weekend after two homes were struck by gunfire in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Moore Street
Officers responded at around 9:39 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Moore Street and found bullet casings in the area before learning a home had been struck by gunfire.
Royce Avenue
Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Royce Avenue and found evidence of gunfire. After investigation, it was learned a home was struck. No residents were home at the time of the incident, police said.
No suspect information was available as of press time on Monday for either incidents.