BELOIT—A Beloit man and a Beloit woman face drug charges after Beloit police conducted a narcotics investigation on March 4, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Anthony L. Dumas, 27, and Zypashon M. Haley, 19, were arrested following a traffic stop in the area of Emerson Street and Wisconsin Avenue. During a search of the vehicle, small amounts of alleged marijuana were found in the vehicle. Police later obtained a warrant for a home in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue and located a small amount of alleged heroin, the complaint said.
Dumas is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and Haley is charged with misdemeanor THC possession.