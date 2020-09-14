BELOIT—Two people were arrested on Sunday after a stolen vehicle from Janesville was located in Beloit, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue at around 1:41 p.m. and arrested Zion E. Hibbler, 20, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Gearred E. Terry, 19, of Beloit, after locating a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe.
OnStar tracked the vehicle to the 1300 block of Wisconsin, police said.
During the arrest, Hibbler allegedly spat at an officer twice.
Hibbler was arrested on possible charges of throwing bodily fluids at police, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, resisting/obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and a probation hold.
Terry was arrested on possible charges of disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger in vehicle.