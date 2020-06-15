BELOIT—More than a week after two shootings and multiple shots fired reports in Beloit during the June 5 weekend, Beloit police say two additional shootings have been identified during that time frame.
The department announced Monday that four shootings had occurred between June 5 and June 6.
At 11:16 p.m. on June 5 in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, Journey Weathers Jr., 18, of Beloit, was shot and received minor injuries. The incident was originally investigated as a shots fired complaint.
The second shooting occurred at around 3:28 p.m. on June 6 near Dewey and Copeland avenues when an unidentified Beloit man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the Copeland Avenue victim has not been released.
The third shooting occurred around 7:16 p.m. on June 7 when Willie Bland, 38, of Beloit, and Diangello Bradley, 30, of Beloit, were shot near Burton and Moore streets. The pair called for medical assistance near Burton Street and Madison Road. Both had non-life threatening injuries. Bland was treated at a local hospital and released. Bradley refused treatment.
Elijah Baxton, 20, of Beloit, was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. on June 7. He was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been publicly identified by the department and no arrests have been made.
