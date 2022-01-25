TOWN OF TURTLE—The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors will meet virtually on Wednesday to hear legal advice related to its effort towards a boundary agreement with the City of Beloit, according to Town Clerk Deb Bennett.
The board will meet in open session before going into closed session to hear legal strategy related to the boundary agreement talks before returning to open session to take possible action on the next steps.
The township filed a lawsuit against the city related to a five-year extension of the expired boundary agreement between the municipalities in March of 2021. On Jan. 18, the Beloit City Council approved a mediation agreement that would stay the lawsuit and pave the way for boundary agreement negotiations to begin.
The council met on Monday night and approved the first step needed to begin negotiations with the township. The town has not yet met regarding the mediation agreement or initial negotiation resolution prior to the announcement of Wednesday’s meeting.
A tentative timeline provided in the mediation agreement shows the town is scheduled to submit its initial proposal to the city by Feb. 1. According to the tentative schedule outlined in the mediation agreement, on March 1, the city will submit a response and counter-proposal to the town’s initial proposal. On April 1, the town will submit a reply to the city’s response. On or before May 1, the parties will meet and confer regarding the outstanding issues to determine whether further steps are needed.