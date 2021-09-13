TOWN OF ROCK -Thanks to Renee Gunderson’s dad being a “Jack of all trades,” she has been able to develop her own skills and make them a much sought-after talents.
The 53-year-old woman builds furniture and sells her creations in a couple stores in Beloit and Janesville. The seeds for the furniture constructing know-how were planted when she was a youth still living at home, she said.
“My dad was awesome with tools and he taught his kids to be self-reliant.”
Gunderson worked at several jobs over the years to make ends meet and as a single parent, she also began completing woodworking projects to help furnish her own living quarters. Then family and friends began noticing her work and they also started placing orders with her.
“Then it snowballed,” she said.
Her talents continued to grow. She married and opened a couple store fronts in Janesville where primitives and her furniture were sold.
The problem with that, however, was that she didn’t have the time to spend on her own creative projects.
After being widowed, Gunderson closed the stores. She remarried and began selling her items at Best of Beloit and Best of Janesville about four years ago.
What does she build?
“I build stuff people are asking for,” she said.
That could be her many harvest tables of varying sizes, chairs, benches, desks, wall cabinets, shelves and more.
“I basically build everything you can think of,” she said.
And when she builds her furniture, it is done mostly by hand.
“I use a lot of hand tools; my dad taught me how to use hand tools,” she said.
Her father owned a heating and air conditioning business and also enjoyed tackling construction or remodeling projects, Gunderson said.
“He taught me and my sister how to be able to do things,” she said.
Gunderson lives between Afton and Janesville in the Town of Rock on 10 acres of land with her husband, Dave. Drive onto the property and there is an immediate sense of country, of farming and vintage collectibles.
Of the large assortment on the property, she said: “I love to go picking with my husband—antique sales, estate sales and rummage sales.”
Gunderson builds her furniture at home. Her workshop is contained in one of the out buildings where various projects are in progress. She builds it, sands and finishes the items by painting and/or staining her work.
“I put seven coats of poly on a table and seal and topcoat,” she said of the amount of work that goes into a harvest table, for example.
What began out of personal necessity more than three decades ago, has grown into a full-time job.
The couple also grows Indian corn and broom corn on part of their acreage and sell it in the fall.
“I’m getting really good at multi-tasking,” she said.
She also appreciates that her husband does the cooking.