BELOIT—Powers Elementary School was awash in “twos” on Wednesday. The students donning tutus, tube socks and ties in honor of Tuesday or “twos-day” Feb. 22, 2022 (2-22-22), the originally scheduled date for their events in homage of the second number. Festivities included celebrating the number’s many qualities and first graders creating a time capsule. Due to school being canceled Tuesday because of inclement weather, the events were held Wednesday.
“We are doing ‘twos-day, take two’ because we couldn’t do it on the actual day. In the morning we started talking about how to make the number 22, had brain breaks that had to do with ‘2’ or ‘22’ and other activities. Students will write their name in 22 seconds,” said Powers Elementary first grade teacher Sarah Rude.
The students also were wearing tutus, tube socks and ties in honor of Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. There was also a dance party scheduled in each class, thanks to intercom music, set for 2:22 p.m.
“We want kids to think school is fun,” said Powers Principal Vickie Smith. “Each grade level is doing something. The 4k class is counting to 22.”
Wednesday was also a special day for students in first grade who were making time capsules to open when they become seniors in high school.
Students in Rude’s class, for example, were making a classroom time capsule to open on March 3, 2033 when they reach senior status. Rude included a class picture, popular toys and information on gas prices, current movies and popular games for 2022.
She was including the information in an empty Clorox wipes container, fitting in light of COVID-19.
The student also took home individual and personal time capsules with their handprints and information on their family, friends and more.
Rude said she was glad the event could be rescheduled as families and students were excited.