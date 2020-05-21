TOWN OF BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Turner has set special plans to celebrate its seniors ahead of graduation.
In a letter sent to families Tuesday, Turner High School Principal Christopher Koeppen said Senior Week will kick off Monday and lead into commencement at 1 p.m. on May 31.
“The staff at Turner has been busy planning and developing the celebration events for the Class of 2020 that will honor the accomplishments of our graduates while also keeping all members of our community safe,” Koeppen said.
Every night at 8:20 p.m., the school’s football field lights will be turned on for 20 minutes.
The weeklong series of events will include:
- A display of graduating seniors’ photos on the high school’s front lawn on Monday.
- Band and choir awards presented virtually Tuesday by middle and high school choir and drama director Tim Rosenthal and high school band director William Brown.
- A senior awards night and art show will follow Wednesday, with a slideshow of events, memories and presentation of scholarships.
- Senior athletes who have won letters will be given an appreciation and celebration event on Thursday, May 28.
- A Baccalaureate message will be shown Friday, May 29.
For more information about commencement, go to fjturner-hs.stageclip.com/
