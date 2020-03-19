TOWN OF BELOIT—Teachers and staff in the Beloit Turner School District will still receive pay as all instruction has moved online due to the coronavirus.
The district’s board of education met Wednesday night to discuss the matter and approved a motion authorizing the pay proposals by granting Administrative Paid Leave to employees through the rest of the current school year, which ends June 5.
“There are still essential job functions we need to perform on behalf of our students and families,” Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said. “Each staff category has a role they can play in this process. Staff must be available during their normal work hours in order to be paid. Beyond this, not paying staff would result in likely unemployment compensation costs, the potential loss of employees and the need to refill these positions.”
McCarthy told the Beloit Daily News that all salaried staff are still offering lessons online and will be paid as usual.
Hourly staff have been approved for paid administrative leave and are expected to report for duty upon request to receive their regular weekly wages, McCarthy said.
The district’s fund balance will not be affected, as staff wages were budgeted for in the current fiscal year, McCarthy said. He added the district will also save money by not needing to hire substitute teachers to fill staff absences.
Referendum dollars will also be neither affected nor used.
McCarthy called on community members to support one another through a difficult situation and praised district staff for their efforts.
“Our staff goals speak to hiring a high quality staff and doing everything we can to recruit and retain our staff members. Our pay plans meet this goal,” McCarthy said. “In preparing for this closure, our staff have been incredible in their willingness to do whatever it takes to make sure our students receive educational, mental health, and personal support and we know they will continue with this focus in mind.”
