TOWN OF BELOIT—Beloit Turner School District teacher Trisha Karbash says it’s very different teaching summer school without seeing the kids in person, but she remains hopeful for a safe return to the classroom this fall.
“It’’s harder to form relationships with kids because you’re not face-to-face,” Karbash said. “With the little ones, its very different not having that one-on-one interaction.”
Karbash, who has been with the Beloit Turner School District for about 21 years, is teaching Getting Ready for Kindergarten online this summer. She has about 29 students between two different sessions.
Turner’s summer school programs began June 8 and are scheduled to end July 16. Lessons are offered Monday through Thursday each week.
“I’m just really happy that we’re having it this year,” Karbash said, adding that she’s proud to see her students learning in advance of the start of school this fall.
Summer school principal Ryan Bertelsen said Turner is offering a hybrid of virtual lessons on live-video with teachers and also pre-recorded instructions through i-Ready.
Bertelsen said the computer-based i-Ready programs are useful for both virtual lessons and routine testing on students’ overall progress. Students who are struggling might receive a “red flag,” which alerts teachers that those students need additional help.
By offering multiple options, summer schooling has been easier for parents to help their children when it is convenient for them, Bertelsen said.
The summer school programs include lessons in mathematics, art, reading, physical education and language skills. Bertelsen said the elementary programs have the highest participation rates this year.
The biggest challenge of virtual instruction is having less social interaction with students, Karbash said. Her classes have been practicing letters, sounds, numbers and words during live video meetings.
Karbash said being able to see each other’s faces goes a long way towards keeping her students engaged. She still leads daily “number talks” to help kids memorize the ordering of numbers.
On the other hand, having summer school online has been relatively simple for many of her students, because she said they are more accustomed to using technology than kids were even a decade ago.
“They all know their logins; they all know what to do when they get on there. It’s amazing what these kids know how to do these days,” Karbash said.
Karbash described online summer schooling as a give-and-take effort, and said parents have overall been very supportive of their children’s education and have played an active role in communicating and helping as needed.
Preparing for virtual summer school was easier by far in comparison to when teachers had to convert to online lessons very quickly after COVID-19 forced school closures throughout Wisconsin and beyond.
Bertelsen said the silver lining is that Turner educators had more time to plan ahead for virtual summer school, and have more time as well to prepare for the fall semester.
He added that by experimenting with online lessons and figuring out an alternate system, staff overall have become more well-versed in utilizing technology and could again shift to virtual learning if schools must again close due to health concerns.
Bertelsen said he is deeply appreciative of teachers’ efforts this spring and summer.
