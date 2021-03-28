BELOIT—Beloit Turner School District is set to move to all-day 4-K learning next year, and staff at Powers Elementary are excited to get started.
“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the community. I’m really excited for the added academic instruction and opportunity for more social interaction and play-based learning throughout our program,” said Beth Towns, a 4-K teacher at Powers Elementary.
Powers Principal Victoria Smith said the district expects to have 80 students enrolled in all-day 4-K this fall, which is on par with past enrollment. Each year, the program has had about 80 children signed up.
The open enrollment window for families goes through April 30.
Families who wish to pre-register their child for 4-K this fall can simply call the school office at 608-364-6360 and follow the directions through Skyward, Smith said.
By the end of July, the district will have final enrollment numbers. Depending on the total number of students, Powers will have either four or five sections of 4-K learning in the fall.
“We’re just not sure. We’ve done some surveys with families and we’re just not sure how many students there will be when it comes to fall,” Smith said.
The district is still in the process of hiring two additional 4-K teachers. Smith said that process is expected to wrap up during the first couple weeks of April.
At Powers Elementary, Kindergarten classes have been offered all day since 1999, Smith said.
Smith said that by expanding to all-day 4-K learning, she hopes it will add more flexibility for parents’ work schedules and lead to even greater participation.
“I’m really excited to have them here all-day,” Smith said.
Towns said she is looking forward to adding more literacy and math lessons in her classes. She also plans to incorporate more learning for sensory or fine motor movements along with more reinforcement of social skills and sharing.
Children who attend 4-K classes grow tremendously during that time and are prepared well by the time they start Kindergarten, Towns said, adding that pre-school programs help with developing independence, organization, confidence and overall excitement of being at school. Those children also have an easier time with reading and math lessons.
“I’m really glad that it’s happening. I’ve been looking forward to it for a few years as we’ve been working through things and going through the planning stages,” Towns said. “It’s an exciting change that’s happening at Powers elementary School and in the Turner School District.”