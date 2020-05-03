TOWN OF BELOIT — Hannah Wellnitz challenged her students Friday to look for a silver lining and said she misses them amidst distance learning.
The first-year teacher at Beloit Turner High School delivered yard signs to five graduating seniors, along with words of encouragement and materials for an upcoming virtual commencement ceremony set for May 31.
It was the first face-to-face conversation she had with them in weeks, after schools were closed nationwide and curriculum moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while she said it’s understandable to feel disappointed, she hoped to bring some light to the situation.
“It’s a great way to celebrate an accomplishment these seniors have worked very hard for,” Wellnitz said.
The 2020 virtual commencement ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.
The Turner district has partnered with four other area schools to use Herff Jones, StageClip, and MarchingOrder. Students have been asked to upload a short video of themselves wearing their gap and gown by Friday, May 10.
During the ceremony, each student’s name will be said while their personalized slide is displayed on screen. Each graduate will be recorded moving their tassel.
“Turner students will have their own ceremony and their own digital space,” Turner High School Principal Christopher Koeppen wrote in a letter to parents last week. “Each graduate will also receive their own personalized and downloadable content to keep forever and share on social media with family and friends.”
The school district’s master calendar, which includes a link to the Google Hangouts meeting to view the ceremony, can be found at /turnerschools.org/
The School District of Beloit Turner ordered 160 signs for its 106 graduating seniors. Some students had requested signs be delivered to two separate households, Koeppen said.
Teachers pulled up to the high school parking lot by the dozens to collect troves of graduation-themed items and began their delivery routes Friday. Students received caps, diploma cases, yard signs and some personalized keepsakes.
Parent Scott Fulk designed the yard signs. His daughter, Sophie Fulk, is among Turner High’s Class of 2020 graduates.
Jackson Carter was shooting hoops in his driveway Friday when Wellnitz arrived with his yard sign and a poster from this year’s boy’s basketball season.
While he misses his teammates and the normal school routine, Carter said it was nice to see teachers again and catch up face-to-face.
Wellnitz said she requested that she deliver items to five students whom she had taught this year.
High school tech ed teacher Nolan Otremba said students immediately checked their diploma books after receiving them, and some grateful parents had reached out.
Despite what felt like an abrupt ending to the school year in March, Otremba said graduation is beginning to feel official for seniors.
“It’s their mini-version of a graduation ceremony,” Otremba said. “It just gives them that connection that we haven’t had very much. These kids are our family; we see them from kindergarten on.”
Koeppen said many Turner seniors have been feeling down due to the changes this year, but he hopes their teachers visiting lifted their spirits.
There was never a doubt in his mind that the teachers would step up and recognize their students.
“The staff in the Turner district, there’s not a single one who wouldn’t go out of their way to do what’s best for kids,” Koeppen said.
