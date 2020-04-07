TOWN OF BELOIT—If there’s any one piece of advice Turner High School senior Azariah Martin and her classmates would share with underclassmen, it would be to never take a single moment for granted.
“I feel like there’s something missing,” Martin said. “We never thought we’d have to finish our senior year online. Now that we have to be at home, everyone wants to see each other at school. We all wish that we could be there.”
The Beloit Turner School District has shifted to virtual learning while residents follow state recommendations to maintain social distance to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Spring sports have been cancelled, and uncertainty surrounds traditions such as senior prom, visiting past teachers at Powers Elementary School, field trips and even graduation.
In an email to the Beloit Daily News, Turner High School Principal Christopher Koeppen said final decisions have yet to be made.
“We definitely want to make those decisions with guidance from (The Wisconsin Department of Health Services) DHS and our local health officials,” Koeppen said.
Ben Gurka said it felt like something major was taken away from students. The boys basketball team was potentially headed to a state tournament for the first time in program history when the coronavirus effectively shut down all sports.
Jenn Njoo saw her final girls basketball season cut short after a stellar year. That and graduation have been snatched away by the coronavirus.
“We really want to have that special moment of us walking across the stage,” Njoo said. “That’s what we really want out of everything.”
Martin’s final softball season didn’t start in April as expected, which stung a little bit.
But in the face of disappointment, the seniors have held onto their optimism as students and teachers quickly adapted to new schedules and found alternate ways to stay physically and mentally active.
Martin said Principal Koeppen indicated to students that if graduation must be cancelled, he is planning a special surprise for the seniors instead. Her teachers have invested extra time to answer students’ questions and check in on their well-being.
“I feel like I could go to any teacher in our school with anything,” Martin said.
Njoo echoed that sentiment.
“A lot of teachers are really caring. They communicate with us. It makes me realize that they actually do care about us,” Njoo said.
In the new online learning model, Turner students generally log in around 9 a.m. and begin working on assignments or join video discussions with their teachers using Google Hangouts. Homework is usually due the following morning.
Journal prompts, 30-minute workouts and meditation help divide up math, history, science and language arts courses. Students also are encouraged to choose healthy snacks.
Casie Krueger said she joined a club that promotes walking outside once a day to take pictures. As for physical education requirements, she said students get to exercise at their own pace for 30 minutes every day.
Njoo has been bicycling with her two brothers and practicing dribbling a basketball in the driveway.
Krueger said when she video chats with her friends, she reminds them better days are ahead.
“We’ll all get through this,” Krueger said. “Reach out to people if you need to talk. People understand what we’re going through. We’ll get through it together.”
